New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 408.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,496 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Cowen cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. The business had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

