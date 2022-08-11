New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,184 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

