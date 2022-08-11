New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

