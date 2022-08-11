New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

