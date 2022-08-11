New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,085,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after buying an additional 186,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,818,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,829,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.64.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

