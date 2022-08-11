New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

