New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 31,978.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,183 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 545,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,280,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,656,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.9 %

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

NYSE:DTM opened at $56.66 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.52.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.