New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,763 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,877,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.