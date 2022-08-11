New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 909 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 883,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

