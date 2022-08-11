New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,231 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,731 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 239,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 112,880 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after buying an additional 90,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.43. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

