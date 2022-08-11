New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mandiant were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $3,932,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mandiant Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNDT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

