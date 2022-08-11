Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock to $240.00. The company traded as high as $198.78 and last traded at $198.63, with a volume of 1820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.25.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.37.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

