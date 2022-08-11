NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.32

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and traded as high as $41.89. NEXT shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 315 shares trading hands.

NEXT Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.02%.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

