Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.75. The stock had previously closed at 3.60, but opened at 3.28. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nextdoor shares last traded at 2.88, with a volume of 126,552 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 6.55.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextdoor

In related news, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,175,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,739,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze bought 2,175,518 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at 12,739,936.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,837,072 shares of company stock worth $19,425,502. 41.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Nextdoor Stock Down 25.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $339,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $132,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $2,853,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,670,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 834,077 shares during the period.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 3.40 and a 200 day moving average of 4.53.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.