Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Stock Performance

Noah stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Noah will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.