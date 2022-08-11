Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.
Northern Frontier Trading Down 20.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
About Northern Frontier
Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.
