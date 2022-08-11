NOV (NYSE:NOV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOV. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Griffin Securities raised shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.85. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

NOV Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at NOV

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NOV by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,546,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 211,517 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in NOV by 180.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in NOV by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 283,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

