Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.76

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and traded as low as $59.31. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 5 shares.
Novozymes A/S Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74.
About Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.
