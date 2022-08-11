Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $118.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

NYSE:NTR opened at $90.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

