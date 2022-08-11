Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Offerpad Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Offerpad Solutions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Offerpad Solutions Competitors 59 357 572 13 2.54

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus target price of 7.72, suggesting a potential upside of 354.25%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion $6.46 million 14.17 Offerpad Solutions Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 2.78

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Offerpad Solutions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% Offerpad Solutions Competitors 1.59% 7.19% 1.04%

Risk & Volatility

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions’ peers have a beta of 1.20, meaning that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

