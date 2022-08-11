Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.