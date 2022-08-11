Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.81, but opened at $80.00. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $78.80, with a volume of 3,619 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.59.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

