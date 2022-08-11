Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viad in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viad’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Viad Trading Up 5.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. Viad has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 347.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

