Oppenheimer Comments on Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.