Oppenheimer Comments on Stericycle, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

SRCL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $72.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,620,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,477,000 after buying an additional 1,245,500 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 241,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 97,263 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $6,058,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

