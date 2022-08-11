Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

LFUS opened at $251.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.26 and a 200 day moving average of $252.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 583.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 30.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $15,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

