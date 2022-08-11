Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORA opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $92.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

