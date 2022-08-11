Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 83.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

