Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $320.06

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 320.06 ($3.87) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.08). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.08), with a volume of 88,586 shares changing hands.

Pacific Assets Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £405.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,090.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.08.

Get Pacific Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Assets Trust news, insider Andrew Impey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($40,599.32).

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.