Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PZZA. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.