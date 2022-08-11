Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Park Lawn traded as low as C$31.19 and last traded at C$31.67, with a volume of 20767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.55.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.25.

Park Lawn Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.40.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$101.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

