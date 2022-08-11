Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $9.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Paya to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Stock Up 0.1 %

Paya stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $946.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.08 and a beta of -0.06. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Paya will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

