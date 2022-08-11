Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

PRDO stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

