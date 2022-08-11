Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.72.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.4 %

Microsoft stock opened at $289.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.73. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

