Phillips Financial Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

