Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $44.60 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day moving average of $137.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

