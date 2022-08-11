Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Insider John Krumins Acquires 8,000 Shares

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) insider John Krumins acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58).

Shares of PTEC opened at GBX 460 ($5.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 247.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 513.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 563.24. Playtech plc has a 12 month low of GBX 380 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 775 ($9.36).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Playtech to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 693 ($8.37) to GBX 602 ($7.27) in a report on Monday.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

