Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 11.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $29.00. The stock traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 515,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,777,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.