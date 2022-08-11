Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Pluristem Therapeutics from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 939.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 812,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 734,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 837,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 85,024 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.