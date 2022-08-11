Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.