PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PRA Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for PRA Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

PRAA stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

