Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Profire Energy worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

