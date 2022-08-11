Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of XMVM stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75.

