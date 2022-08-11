Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 319,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $11.81 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

