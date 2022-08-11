Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $36,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $3,627,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFG stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

