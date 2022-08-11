Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $37,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after acquiring an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $35,917,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

