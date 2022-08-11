Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $41,000 in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PHB stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.