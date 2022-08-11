Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $39,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $53.25 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.