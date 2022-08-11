Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,355,000 after purchasing an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 85,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

NYSE:ORA opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

