Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ISRA opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. VanEck Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

